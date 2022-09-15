Naomi Ackie Is Whitney Houston In The I Wanna Dance With Somebody Trailer

Music biopics continue to be a popular genre for studios, and while not all of them deliver, when they hit, the result can be a great, award-winning movie. The team behind Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be hoping for success, and the first trailer for the movie is online.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which has Kasi Lemmons directing and biopic veteran Anthony McCarten on script duty, promises to chronicle Houston's journey from the church choir to her massive breakthrough into the music industry and her knock-out (and record-setting) performances and songs, including her memorable 1991 Super Bowl rendition of the national anthem.

Along the way, she naturally faces challenges, including a pushy mother with her own history in performance and claims that her music style wasn’t “black enough”. “Look, I don’t know how to sing Black and I don’t know how to sing white either,” Naomi Ackie’s Houston says. “I know how to sing.”

The cast for this one also includes Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters.