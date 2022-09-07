  1. Home
My Policeman Trailer: Harry Styles Finds Forbidden Love

My Policeman
Though all the chatter right now is focused on the behind-the-scenes drama of Don't Worry Darling and the various festival gossip stories, Harry Styles has another movie on the way with My Policeman, which will be out later this year, and has a new trailer this year.

Directed by Michael Grandage, My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) – as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

With Ron Nyswaner adapting Bethan Roberts' book, the film promises a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

My Policeman is due in cinemas (in the States, but possibly over here too) on 21 October, ahead of a 4 November release on Prime Video.

