My Father’s Dragon: Trailer For Cartoon Saloon’s Latest Animated Adventure

The Cartoon Saloon team have a reputation for stylish, beautiful, mythic and emotionally affecting stories, including The Secret Of Kells, Song Of the Sea and Wolfwalkers. The gang is back with My Father's Dragon, which has a trailer online…

Directed by Academy Award nominee (The Breadwinner) Nora Twomey from a script that Inside Out's Meg LeFauve adapted from Ruth Stiles Gannett's book, the story follows a young man named Elmer.

Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

"Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon & Mockingbird Pictures have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book," says Twomey. "We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. When Netflix came onboard with this film, before we even had a script, it was to encourage us to make the best film we possibly could. Our crew created a beautiful, animated lens to look through and I can't wait to share the view with audiences around the world."

While we're a little sad most audiences won't get to see this one on a big screen, some London Film Festival attendees will have that chance at the film's World Premiere on 8 October. It'll then hit Netflix on 11 November.

