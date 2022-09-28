My Father’s Dragon: Trailer For Cartoon Saloon’s Latest Animated Adventure

The Cartoon Saloon team have a reputation for stylish, beautiful, mythic and emotionally affecting stories, including The Secret Of Kells, Song Of the Sea and Wolfwalkers. The gang is back with My Father's Dragon, which has a trailer online…
Directed by Academy Award nominee (The Breadwinner) Nora Twomey from a script that Inside Out's Meg LeFauve adapted from Ruth Stiles Gannett's book, the story follows a young man named Elmer.
Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.
Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming and Whoopi Goldberg are among the stacked voice cast for this one, which has the carefully crafted hallmarks of a Cartoon Saloon film.
"Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon & Mockingbird Pictures have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book," says Twomey. "We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. When Netflix came onboard with this film, before we even had a script, it was to encourage us to make the best film we possibly could. Our crew created a beautiful, animated lens to look through and I can't wait to share the view with audiences around the world."
While we're a little sad most audiences won't get to see this one on a big screen, some London Film Festival attendees will have that chance at the film's World Premiere on 8 October. It'll then hit Netflix on 11 November.
