Murder, She Wrote Film Adaptation In The Works

To the list of TV series being turned into films we can now, finally add Murder, She Wrote. And we say, "finally" because this is one that you'd have enough cult appeal and a compelling hook to have headed to cinemas years ago. But according to Above The Line, the series, which starred Angela Lansbury as crime writer/ace sleuth Jessica Fletcher is the subject of a new potential film from Universal.

Power producer Amy Pascal has Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who wrote upcoming GameStop share affair comedy drama Dumb Money, attached to craft the script (though any forward movement on it will have to wait until the writers and actors' strike is over).

Murder, She Wrote ran on TV between 1984 and 1996 (and spawned four TV movies, the last of aired in 2003). Lansbury's Fletcher outwitted criminals (and the police) and solved murders both in her home town of Cabot Cove and around the States/abroad.

In that time, Lansbury earned an Emmy nomination for every year of the series, and a batch of awards. She died last year, so sadly a cameo won't be possible.