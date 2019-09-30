Mulan Live-Action Remake Taking ‘David Lean Or Kurosawa Approach’ – Exclusive Image

The live-action Disney remakes of recent years have varied in their approaches to adapting the original animations – some have been pretty straight-up retellings in a different medium, while others have taken their source material in new directions. The upcoming Mulan is firmly in the latter camp, taking the 1998 film, stripping out the songs and wise-cracking dragon sidekick, and presenting it as an all-out historical epic based on the original Chinese legend. That means huge battles, jaw-dropping scenery, and green-screen-eschewing shoots in the great outdoors. From Empire’s upcoming Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker issue, here’s a brand new image of Liu Yifei's titular hero presenting as a man in the Imperial Army.