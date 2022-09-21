Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Directing Will Smith-Produced Pic Brilliance

The debate about the future of Will Smith's career continues after the incident on Oscar night this year, but he's certainly making moves to keep things on track. He's still attached to produce and potentially star in Paramount sci-fi movie Brilliance, which has finally landed a director in Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Brilliance, which adapts the first book in Marcus Sakey's series, has been something of a passion project for Smith, who has been attached to produce — and most likely star – for a few years now.

While David Koepp wrote the initial script draft, it has long since moved on to Akiva Goldsman, who is on to produce alongside Smith. Brilliance is set in world where 1% of the population has developed enhanced cognitive abilities. Labelled "brilliants," they have both helped and harmed the human race, as some have turned their advanced skills to terrorism.

Smith is set to play federal agent Nick Cooper, a “brilliant” who has put his own powers of perceptive analysis to use hunting the bad seeds down. He's also dealing with the government looking to take his powered daughter and send her to a school for those who have abilities.

Though Julius Onah was attached to direct for a while, the job is now Obaid-Chinoy's. With four Emmys and two Oscars already, she's no slouch in the shot-calling department.