Mondo Announces Limited Edition New Dredd Poster And Vinyl Soundtrack – Exclusive

Dredd, which saw Karl Urban assume the mantel of the stone-jawed lawman born from the pages of 200AD, is turning 10 this year. Since its release, it has achieved cult favourite status, and to celebrate, Mondo is putting out a limited edition new poster and, in collaboration with Thought Bubble, an exclusive new limited run soundtrack on vinyl. And we have an exclusive peek at both for you.

The poster, created by Luke Preece, is limited to 150 prints and costs $60.

As for the vinyl, the two-record set is pressed on eco-recycled vinyl using random color pellets, ensuring every disc is unique. It includes a bonus disc of remixes from Mogwai, John Tejada, PT Adamczyk and three neo-classical piano interpretations by composer Paul Leonard-Morgan. Only 300 copies will be printed.

The poster and vinyl will launch on mondoshop.com on 16 November. On 10 November Mondo will be taking over the Belgrave Music Hall in Leeds to launch the soundtrack and poster featuring DJ sets from Mogwai, Crash Records and live performances by Dream Division. You can listen to the Mogwai remix of “She’s A Pass’ here.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!