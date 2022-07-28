  1. Home
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Adds Holt McCallany

by James White
We might not yet know exactly what the two Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning movies are truly about (you know, besides Tom Cruise throwing himself into life-threatening situations and writer/director Christopher McQuarrie holding his breath a lot), but we do at least know more more person who will appear in Part Two. Mindhunter's Holt McCallany has joined the ensemble.

While we got something of a glimpse of at least Part One thanks to that impressive first trailer launched around the release of Top Gun: Maverick, Team Mission is still playing their cards close to their chest.

McCallany's character does, though have a name and a job: he's Secretary of Defense Bernstein. The actor joins a cast that includes, in addition to Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff. Plus many, many more.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One jumps from a plane into cinemas on 14 July next year, with Part Two following on 28 June, 2024.

