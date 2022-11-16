Missing Trailer: Storm Reid Searches For Her Mother In The Searching Spin-Off

In 2018, director Aneesh Chaganty brought us Searching, a missing persons thriller starring John Cho as a father desperately looking for his daughter. The gimmick was that it took place almost entirely on computer and phone screens, in calls and through messages. And it was a success… Now a follow-up, Missing, is on the way, albeit with a whole new set of characters in a fresh story. See the first trailer…

The plot this time is similar, but switches up the genders and situation. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape.

Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers – and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all…

Chaganty here hands over the directing reins to Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick, working on the story with the directors and Searching co-writer Sev Ohanian.

Can it replicate the success? We'll find out when the film arrives in the UK on 24 February.

