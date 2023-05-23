Minecraft Adaptation Adds Matt Berry

by Empire |

It feels like more than a year since we heard anything about the long-gestating movie based on the sprawling Minecraft game world. That's because it is more than a year since Jason Momoa agreed to star in it. Now Steven Toast himself, actor and comedian Matt Berry is joining him for an undisclosed role.

Napoleon Dynamite's Jared Hess is in the director's chair for this one, which is keeping its plot a mystery for now.

The game, for those who might not be aware, originated from Swedish developer Mojang AB, and allows you to create and shape an entire world. By 2014, it had sold more than 35 million copies across PCs, the Xbox 360 and mobile platforms. Much like with Lego, the only stories are those created by users, who can choose whether to explore, create or fight with each other. There are also nocturnal monsters stalking the place, which you must deal with. Microsoft bought the company for a couple of billion in 2014.