Milly Alcock Lands The Role Of The DCU’s Supergirl

Though we expected this one to rattle on for a while longer, James Gunn has found the person he wants to play Kara Zor-El, AKA Supergirl, in the DCU. Milly Alcock, who broke out as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the early episodes of Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon has landed the role, according to The Wrap.

While such casting news is usually of the grain-of-salt variety, Gunn himself has taken to Instagram to confirm Alcock's addition to the DCU.

A bigger question now might be where we'll see her first. Current word has Alcock debuting in Superman: Legacy (which Gunn himself is gearing up to start directing in a few weeks in Atlanta) before she leads her own film, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow.

Announced alongside Legacy as part of Gunn's big plan for the first "chapter" of his and co-chief Peter Safran's new vision of onscreen DC adventures, the new Supergirl movie will be based on Tom King’s and Bilquis Evely comic book of the same name.

Ana Nogueira is aboard to adapt the comic, but no director has been named yet. "This is a very different type of Supergirl," Gunn said at the time the film was announced. "We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from, you know, the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip-off of Krypton and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl and is much more hardcore. She’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

Alcock won the role after a round of auditions and screen tests, with CODA's Emilia Jones and The Winchester's Meg Donnelly.