Miles Teller To Star For Scott Derrickson In The Gorge

Writer/director Scott Derrickson is having a pretty great summer. His dip back into horror with The Black Phone has been a big success, earning $150 million at the global box office (which might not sound like loads, but is impressive given its typically thrifty $25 million Blumhouse budget). And Miles Teller is also having a not bad few months thanks to co-starring in this year's biggest hit to date, Top Gun: Maverick. The pair is teaming up for The Gorge.

Plot details are being kept in a dark basement for now, but the script originated as a spec by The Tomorrow War writer Zach Dean and is being described as a high-action, genre-bending love story. No mention is made of it on Deadline's story but we'd shocked if Derrickson and regular collaborator C. Robert Cargill aren't taking their own pass on the script before the cameras roll.