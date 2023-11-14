Merry Little Batman Trailer Brings Damian Wayne Home For Christmas In Animated Comedy

Christmas is coming — and getting here before you know it. And while it's not perhaps the safest place to go out Christmas shopping or caroling, Gotham City celebrates just like anywhere else. But what if you're Damian Wayne, son of Bruce, and you have your own festive wishes, such as a utility belt? That's the story explored in new Caped Crusader animated movie Merry Little Batman, which focuses on young Damian (voiced here by Yonas Kibreab, with Luke Wilson as his father). Check out the trailer here:

This Christmas, Damian Wayne wants to be a superhero like his dad—the one and only Batman. When Damian is left home alone while Batman takes on Gotham's worst supervillains on Christmas Eve, he stumbles upon a villainous plot to steal Christmas and leaps at the chance to save the day.

There's a definite vibe of Teen Titans here (which might not be a surprise since Teen Titans Go! writer worked on the script alongside Jase Ricci), with the exaggerated wackiness you don't typically associate with Batman's darker (Knight) outings. Regular Show's Mike Roth directs.