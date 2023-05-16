Melanie Lynskey, Karl Urban And Jemaine Clement Lead The Cast For I, Object

With Niccol writing and directing, the film follows 10-year-old Tom, who’s grieving the loss of his father and, unable to relate to the people in his life, takes refuge in the everyday objects around him. Drinks can lids, suitcases and untold numbers of everyday objects reveal their true faces and speak to Tom, helping him on his healing journey.

It all sounds quite Pixar in nature, but we're expecting Niccol to give it a twist. It'll also be a blend of live-action and CG, so not a straight animated adventure.

“I, Object is a unique and heartwarming story about the power of imagination and the importance of finding hope in the darkest of times,” Nat McCormick, worldwide sales and distribution president at backers The Exchange tells The Hollywood Reporter. “By exploring big topics like grief and mental health from a child’s perspective, this film is sure to resonate with audiences of all ages."