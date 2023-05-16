Melanie Lynskey, Karl Urban And Jemaine Clement Lead The Cast For I, Object

Clearly not content with already gearing up a sequel to his 2005 Nicolas Cage-starring Lord Of War (with Cage back and Bill Skarsgård. joining the fun), writer/director Andrew Niccol is setting up another film. And he has quite the cast aboard, nabbing a pack of New Zealand talents including Melanie Lynskey, Karl Urban, Jemaine Clement and Thomasin McKenzie ready for I, Object.
With Niccol writing and directing, the film follows 10-year-old Tom, who’s grieving the loss of his father and, unable to relate to the people in his life, takes refuge in the everyday objects around him. Drinks can lids, suitcases and untold numbers of everyday objects reveal their true faces and speak to Tom, helping him on his healing journey.
It all sounds quite Pixar in nature, but we're expecting Niccol to give it a twist. It'll also be a blend of live-action and CG, so not a straight animated adventure.
“I, Object is a unique and heartwarming story about the power of imagination and the importance of finding hope in the darkest of times,” Nat McCormick, worldwide sales and distribution president at backers The Exchange tells The Hollywood Reporter. “By exploring big topics like grief and mental health from a child’s perspective, this film is sure to resonate with audiences of all ages."
Like Lords Of War, this one will also be available at the Cannes Market for potential distributors, and I, Object is scheduled to shoot later this year.