Matthew McConaughey Starring In Dallas Sting

This story feels fitting given that it's being written just as England's successful Lionesses are taking on Germany in the Euro 2022 finale. Matthew McConaughey will star in true football success story Dallas Sting for director Kari Scogland.

And no, it's not American football, it's actual football (or "soccer" as they like to call it). Written by GLOW duo Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch (and based on a yet-to-be-published article by Flinder Boyd) it's the story of a rag-tag team of Texan teens who took the world of football by storm, beating nations with much more experience.

The year is 1984 and President Reagan is looking to open relations with China. In response, China invites America to send its women's football team to play in the country's world championships. There was one small snag… America didn't have a national women's football team. The scramble to find a team ended with the discovery of a 19-and-under league of Dallas high school girls who called themselves The Sting (yes, after the movie).

McConaughey will play Bill Kinder, who no prior experience coaching the sport before he formed the team (and had to get a note from a gynecologist assuring that playing the sport wouldn't harm a woman's reproductive system — no that's not a joke), and helped whip the team into shape. They went on to triumph against the likes of China, Australia and Italy to — spoiler alert — win it all. Shades of Ted Lasso, then (though Ted hasn't seen a lot of trophies at AFC Richmond yet.