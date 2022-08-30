Mary Elizabeth Winstead And Xochitl Gomez On For Sci-Fi Thriller Ursa Major

Birds Of Prey 's Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness ' Xochitl Gomez have signed on the dotted line to star in the new movie from Kin directing duo Jonathan and Josh Baker.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Winstead and Gomez are leading the cast for Ursa Major, a new sci-fi thriller. They'll play Charlie and Natalie, mother and daughter fighting for survival on an Earth-like planet, hiding from a group of relentless hunters with the added threat of an imminent and deadly storm approaches. But Natalie, now a teenager, has begun to question her mother’s decisions, her explanation of who there are, how they got here and what they need to do to survive.