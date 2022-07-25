Marvel Studios’ Comic-Con 2022 Slate Announcement: An Empire Podcast Reaction Special

Nature is healing. How do we know? Because Saturday saw Kevin Feige and some of his amazing friends return to Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con to announce a ton of exciting news about the future of the MCU, including the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, an 18-episode Disney+ series for Charlie Cox's Daredevil and not one, but two Avengers movies, due to be released just six months apart in 2025.

And while Team Empire wasn't at Comic-Con this year (we were busy picking up a gong at the British Podcast Awards!), we decided that this news was too big to wait until later in the week before discussing it on the pod. (It also spares those who couldn't give a The Tinker's cuss about the MCU) And so, in this very special episode, Chris Hewitt is joined by Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, Amon Warmann, and Ben Travis for a deep dive into all the titles and dates confirmed by Feige. There is speculation aplenty, hot takes galore, and the debut of a new prediction phrase that will take the world by storm. And that's an Amon Guarantee. Enjoy.