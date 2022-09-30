Marvel Reportedly Turning Armor Wars Series Into A Movie

While fans were concerned that we got zero major updates about the Don Cheadle- starring Armor Wars series at the San Diego Comic-Con and a quick appearance of Cheadle at D23, the reason for the relative silence is now clear: Marvel is, according to The Hollywood Reporter, converting the series from a Disney+ show into a movie.

With Cheadle still starring in the story – which will see James Rhodes investigating what happens when Stark tech falls into the wrong hands — the show's crew was informed of the change recently.

Yassir Lester, who was head writer for the show, will craft the script for the movie. No director had been attached, so that will now be a big goal for the movie.

Another question? Where it will fit into the MCU's busy release schedule - especially since, when we last heard about it, the story was going to directly tie into the Secret Invasion series (which should be on Disney+ next year).

This a certainly an unexpected move from Marvel, but then the company has shown willingness to flex in the past.

