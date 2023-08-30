Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline Book Will Confirm Canonical Order Of MCU Events

Things used to be simple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You knew where you stood: Captain America was the main man, Groot was Groot, and time flowed forward in an orderly fashion. Since Avengers: Endgame, though, things have become a little bit knotty. In fact, if you can hold the timeline of the events of Eternals, Quantumania, Shang-Chi and all Marvel’s many, many TV shows in your head at the same time, you must have some Doctor Strange levels of mental agility going on. But that confusion is set to officially end.

A new tome, titled The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, is arriving soon to straighten things out – establishing the canonical chronology of every single event, reference and nod so far in the MCU and its attendant TV series, once and for all. “It’s the first time we’re officially laying out the timeline,” Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum says in a trailer for the book. “It’s incredible once it’s all laid out how interconnected and how seamless it is.”