Mark Hamill Trains Cameron Monaghan’s Cal Kestis In The Force In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Promo

Given that he plays hardened Jedi Knight Cal Kestis, you might think that Cameron Monaghan would have the whole force/lightsaber thing down. But everyone could use some expert advice now and again, which is why Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's producers brought in someone with a little bit of experience: Mark Hamill. What resulted was a fun behind-the-scenes video for the game, which you can see below.
Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order follows Kestis, one of the few Padawans to survive Order 66 and expands his world this time around – there's more exploration and plenty of missions to keep you occupied.
The new video is really just a silly joke-filled promo for the game, but it's entertaining to see Hamill back being warmly grouchy with a new trainee.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be out on Friday.