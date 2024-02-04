Maika Monroe Investigates The Occult In The Unsettling Trailer For New Horror Longlegs

"You've got the teeth of the hydra upon you." As descriptions for YouTube videos go, the trailer for new Nicolas Cage/Maika Monroe horror film is certainly in the running for most mysterious. Certainly looking to teaser more than spoil, the first footage from the film is online and you can hunt for clues below…

Indeed, the promotional material for Oz Perkins' new chiller has been refreshingly obscure so far, the posters (see below for a collected set) offering little in the way of clarity.

As for the synopsis? A little more to go on… Monroe plays "FBI Agent Lee Harker, who is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes an unexpected turn, revealing evidence of the occult. Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer and must stop him before he strikes again." The cast also includes Alicia Witt, Blair Underwood and Erin Boyes.