Mads Mikkelsen To Lead Bryan Fuller’s New Film Dust Bunny

There's a Hannibal reunion brewing for Mads Mikkelsen and writer/producer Bryan Fuller as they'll work together on new movie Dust Bunny.

Fuller is making his film directorial debut with the movie from his own script. The story follows an eight-year-old girl who enlists the help of her intriguing neighbour (Mikkelsen) to kill the monster under her bed that she believes ate her family.

The cameras will be rolling in January, with rights for sale at this month's American Film Market.

And it's a busy old time for Fuller, who is also realising a long-held creative ambition, albeit in a different venue from where he originally envisioned.

He's aboard as writer, showrunner and executive producer of a new Friday The 13th prequel series that A24 is producing for streaming service Peacock. Fuller had been developing the idea as a movie for a few years.

No details have been revealed about the show, called Crystal Lake but it's likely — in practical and legal terms — to feature characters other than Jason Voorhees, thanks partly to the involvement of original writer Victor Miller.

The rights to different elements of the franchise has been subject to a years-long dispute between the original movie’s director-producer Sean S. Cunningham and Miller.

Miller scored a win in court this past May, nabbing access to the script and original characters but not the title, the concept of an adult Jason or even the hockey mask, which was only introduced in the third movie. Yet, as Fuller has since clarified to Fangoria, the TV route means they can use it all...

"I discovered Friday The 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since," Fuller says. "When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner."

Fuller, of course has his own reputation – he possesses a wildly creative brain and has worked on some memorable shows such as the aforementioned Hannibal plus Pushing Daisies and Dead Like Me, but has suffered from short-lived series and either leaving or being fired from others. So our fingers are crossed for him here.

