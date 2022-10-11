M3GAN Trailer Sees A Creepy Android Cause Chaos

James Wan is known for spinning franchises from horror concepts — your Saw films, the Insidious series and not forgetting the behemoth that is the ever-expanding Conjuring franchise. And continuing the creepy doll theme that haunts some of those latter movies, he's here producing M3GAN alongside the Blumhouse team. Check out the trailer…

Housebound's Gerald Johnstone directs here from a script by Malignant's Akela Cooper.

M3GAN features Allison Williams as brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, who has designed M3GAN as the ultimate toy. She can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences…

Yeah, who saw that coming? Oh, right. Say it with us, Leon's Gary Oldman.

M3GAN will be in cinemas from 13 January.

