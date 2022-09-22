M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin Trailer Shows Dave Bautista As An Ominous Home Invader

Knock knock. Who’s there? M. Night Shyamalan , that’s who! Yes the legendary genre director is back, with a brand new high-concept horror for audiences to enjoy. His new film Knock At The Cabin, based on the 2018 novel The Cabin At The End Of The World by Paul G. Tremblay, stars Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge as parents Andrew and Eric, who head to a cabin in the woods with young daughter Wen, played by Kristen Cui. Nothing bad ever happens at cabins in the woods, right? Wrong. Watch the brand new trailer below:

Andrew, Eric and Wen’s idyllic getaway is interrupted when the little girl spots a mysterious figure striding towards her through the trees. It’s Dave Bautista, and he tells her he wants to be friends – but his intentions are soon proven to be less than friendly, as he and three others (played by Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Abby Quinn fight their way in to the cabin (after, of course, that titular knock). Apparently, the gang are there to, as Bautista says, “prevent the apocalypse,” and the family have been chosen to “make a horrible decision”. If they don’t, the world will end. That doesn’t bode well, does it?