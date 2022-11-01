Lupita Nyong’o Starring In A Quiet Place: Day One

Lupita Nyong'o will be back on our cinema screens next week as Nakia in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But she also has her eye on another franchise entirely, making a deal to star in A Quiet Place spin-off A Quiet Place: Day One.

Little is known about the new movie beyond the fact that it was hatched from film series overseer John Krasinski and developed by director Jeff Nichols, who was going to direct before being lured away by one of his own films.

Pig's Michael Sarnoski is in the director's chair now and all we really know is that, as the title suggests, the film will be set on the first day that the blind alien creatures with hyper-sensitive hearing arrived on Earth and society began to collapse.

The Abbott family, the focus of the first two films, are unlikely to feature here as Day One tells the story of a new set of characters.

A Quiet Place: Day One is currently scheduled to arrive on 8 March, 2024.

