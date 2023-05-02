Long Live The Fighters In The New Poster For Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two is finally on the way later this year, and to prove it, a new poster has landed featuring Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Zendaya's Chani.
With director Denis Villeneuve bringing the next stage of Frank Herbert's sci-fi saga to screens, the story sees Paul uniting with Chani and the native Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.
Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.
Returning from the first movie are Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.
And new this time? Austin Butler as ruthless warrior Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV.
Dune: Part Two will be with us on 3 November. And the trailer will be with us tomorrow...