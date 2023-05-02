Long Live The Fighters In The New Poster For Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two is finally on the way later this year, and to prove it, a new poster has landed featuring Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Zendaya's Chani.

With director Denis Villeneuve bringing the next stage of Frank Herbert's sci-fi saga to screens, the story sees Paul uniting with Chani and the native Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

And new this time? Austin Butler as ruthless warrior Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV.