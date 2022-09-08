Lily James And Shazad Latif Figure Out Different Approaches To Marriage In What’s Love Got To Do With It – First Trailer

Not, as you might suspect, a reboot of 1993's Tina Turner pic (since this one adds a question mark to the end of its title), What's Love Got To Do With It? is in fact a cross-cultural rom-com starring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson. Check out the first trailer…

Directed by Elizabeth's Shekhar Kapur and written by Jemima Khan, the new film finds two very different approaches to romance.

For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath’s (Thompson) dismay. For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or “assisted”) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan.

As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.