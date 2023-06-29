Leslye Headland Directing Adaptation Of The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo At Netflix

A novel adaptation that has been a hot property, pursued by various directors and studios, is now in the hands of Netflix and the company has director Leslye Headland make a film based on The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo.

Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book has spent 100 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller Paperback, six years after publishing, and has turned into a TikTok book phenomenon

The story is set during a long awaited interview with a young journalist, where Evelyn Hugo, an aging Hollywood starlet, pulls back the curtain on her seven marriages, and as she tells tales of Hollywood scandals, betrayals, and woe, she unveils shocking truths about her own life and the lives of everyone around her. Liz Tigelaar wrote the adaptation, though the next step into production might have to wait until a decision on a potential actors' strike is resolved.