Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn And Regina Hall Join Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Film

Having taken some time out after his last film, Licorice Pizza to figure out his next, Paul Thomas Anderson is back in a big way. And not just because he's locked down a deal with Warner Bros. for possibly his biggest film to date. The director is also recruiting a high-profile cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall.

According to Deadline, pretty much everything about the new film is shrouded in mystery, beyond the fact that it's set in contemporary times, will boast a large ensemble around the main trio, is reportedly budgeted around $100 million (a lot for a PTA pic) and is scheduled to kick off shooting later this month.