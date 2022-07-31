Leonardo DiCaprio And Martin Scorsese Reunite For Naval Drama The Wager

Clearly happy to keep working together, Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese are now setting up their next collaboration to follow Killers Of The Flower Moon. They're both now attached to naval drama The Wager.

And, like Flower Moon it's both adapting a non-fiction book by David Grann and being developed for Apple.

This time, the tome in question is Grann's The Wager: A Tale Of Shipwreck, Mutiny, And Murder, which isn't due on shelves until next April.

Set in the 1740s, The Wager’s story kicks off when a patched-together boat with 30 emaciated men lands on the coast of Brazil. The men were the surviving crew of a British ship that was chasing a Spanish vessel and had crashed onto an island in South America’s Patagonia region. Their tales of surviving the seas and elements made them heroes.

However, six months later another vessel, even more beat up than the first, showed up on the coat of Chile, this one with three sailors – who accuse the passengers on the other boat of being mutineers.

As accusations and counter-accusations flew, the British Admiralty set a special trial to uncover the truth of what exactly happened on the island, exposing a story of not just a captain and crew struggling to survive one of the most extreme climates on the planet, but also battling their own human natures…

It's definitely another compelling tale for the duo to tackle, and the next step will be to find a screenwriter to adapt it. Given all the repeat elements, perhaps they'll team back up again with Eric Roth?