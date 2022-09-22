Lena Headey And Nick Frost Starring In Svalta

Fighting With My Family reunion klaxon! After playing a wrestling-focused couple in that based-on-truth tale, Lena Headey and Nick Frost are getting back together — cinematically speaking, at least. They'll play the leads in new comedic thriller Svalta.
Written by Frost and to be directed by Dutch comedy troupe members Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kuil, the story finds a family heading to holiday time on a remote island that harbours dark secrets.
They discover that a serial killer is on the loose – and the hostile locals have no interest in helping them.
"Take a gentle English family and send them on holiday to a tiny Swedish island full of maniacs. Simple. Not so much Nuts In May. More ‘Nuts in Mayhem,'" Frost says in a statement picked up by Deadline. After working with Lena in Fighting with My Family I couldn’t imagine anyone else in the world I’d want to play Susan. So I was absolutely thrilled when I heard she’d not only read the script but she actually liked it enough to do me the great honour of saying yes and once again being my on-screen wife."
The film will kick off shooting in Finland next year. Now cast The Rock as the serial killer, you cowards!