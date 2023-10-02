Leave The World Behind Trailer: Ethan Hawke And Julia Roberts Face The Apocalypse In Netflix Thriller

Typical. You wait ages for a film in which a group of benevolent people turn up at a holiday rental and warn a family that the end of the world is imminent – and then two come along within the space of the year. If you survived M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin at the start of 2023, then be warned: the get-out-of-my-Airbnb apocalypse isn’t over. In fact, it’s back, back, back in Netflix’s upcoming Leave The World Behind – a hugely starry thriller in which… well, the benevolent but doom-spreading George and Ruth (Mahershala Ali and Myha’la Herrold) turn up at the holiday house where Amanda and Clay are vacationing (Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke – we told you this one had great names involved) and warn them that human civilisation is about to face an imminent decline. Oh no! Check out the trailer here: