Latest Wonka Trailer Sees Timothée Chalamet’s Young Chocolate Maker Under Threat

Back in July, we got our proper first look at what Paddington director Paul King had been toiling away on — Wonka, the prequel to Charlie And The Chocolate Factory which explores the early days of a young Willy Wonka (here played by Timothée Chalamet) and how he first encountered the Oompa Loompas that would become such a key part of his chocolate-making process. In this case, it's initially just one, who goes by the name of Lofty and is brought to life through CG and a Hugh Grant performance. See the new trailer below…