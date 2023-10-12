Latest Wonka Trailer Sees Timothée Chalamet’s Young Chocolate Maker Under Threat

Back in July, we got our proper first look at what Paddington director Paul King had been toiling away on — Wonka, the prequel to Charlie And The Chocolate Factory which explores the early days of a young Willy Wonka (here played by Timothée Chalamet) and how he first encountered the Oompa Loompas that would become such a key part of his chocolate-making process. In this case, it's initially just one, who goes by the name of Lofty and is brought to life through CG and a Hugh Grant performance. See the new trailer below…
This fresh batch of footage also offers up more from the established candy makers who scheme to stop Willy from establishing a foothold in their tightly-controlled business (Slugworth, Fickelgruber and Prodnose, brought to sneering, gagging life by Matt Lucas, Matthew Baynton and Keegan-Michael Key), and better looks at Calah Lane’s Noodles, who helps our hero and Olivia Colman, playing her employer, Scrubbit.
There's plenty of the musical element that runs through the movie, and a lot of Wonka's journey to gather ingredients. But, as you might expect, it's also heavy on the Grant snark.
Wonka will be in cinemas on 8 December.