Lady Gaga Confirms Joker: Folie À Deux Role With Teaser Video

For weeks now, rumours have been swirling that Lady Gaga will be joining Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel, recently revealed to be titled Joker: Folie À Deux. Well, mark that down as rumour no more – not only has the pop icon confirmed her casting in the follow-up, but she’s shared a short teaser video that hints at the bad romance likely to be at the core of the film. Check it out here:
For a short video, there’s plenty to break down here. First up, it’s much-rumored that Gaga will be playing a version of Harley Quinn in the film (‘Folie à Deux’ means delusion shared by two), and the video offers a silhouetted version of her and Phoenix’s Joker dancing together. And speaking of dancing, the tone of the video certainly lends credence to rumours that the film will be a musical of some kind – will the version of 'Cheek To Cheek' sampled here be a hint of what those songs will sound like? Plus, there’s that recently-announced release date: 4 October 2024. That’s just over two years to go.
It’s an intriguing initial reveal – and notably comes in the days since Warner Bros. Discovery cancelled the release of Batgirl. And the prospect of Gaga starring here adds to the excitement and speculation for this one, after her stellar performances in A Star Is Born and House Of Gucci. Bring on the lovegames, put on your Jokerface, and start your applause now, people.