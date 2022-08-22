Knives Out Sequel Glass Onion Confirms December Release Date

Something is afoot with Knives Out sequel Glass Onion. As announced by Netflix via their Tudum platform today, Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his twisty-turny 2019 whodunnit now has a release date – it will be streaming globally from 23 December, and premiere in select cinemas before then on a date still to be announced. What could be a better present from Santa than Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc seeking answers to his suspicions in the sunshine?

Yes, everyone’s favourite sharply-dressed detective is leaving the rainy autumnal setting of the first Knives Out film behind for a Greek getaway, heading to a private island owned by tech billionaire Miles Born (Edward Norton) to solve a brand new mystery. The rest of the ensemble, playing the characters sure to be subject to Blanc’s intense interrogations, includes Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Madelyn Cline – check out the brand new image above of them all convened around a rather grand dinner table.