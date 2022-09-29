Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: Freya Allan And Peter Macon Join The Next Simian Adventure

Since Wes Ball leapt aboard the Planet Of The Apes franchise, taking up the reins following the close of the last trilogy, the next instalment has been moving forward quickly. And now we know it'll kick off shooting next month, with It's Owen Teague, The Witcher's Freya Allan and The Orville's Peter Macon leading the cast for Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.

With a script from Josh Friedman, Prey's Patrick Aison and Apes trilogy veterans Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, the new movie's strict plot is being kept under wraps for now, but we do know it takes place many years after the time of Caesar. And from the looks of the concept art, the planet has certainly moved on.

"Planet Of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy," says 20th Century Studios' Steve Asbell. "With Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024."

So now we know – simian cinema cranks back up again in November and the movie itself will be out on 2024. Apes! Back together! Strong!

