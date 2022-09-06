  1. Home
Kiernan Shipka To Star With Dwayne Johnson In Red One

Kiernan Shipka
by James White
Posted
While her most recent notable character (Sabrina the witch) might be better suited to Halloween, Kiernan Shipka is feeling the Christmas spirit. She's joining the cast of Prime Video's holiday themed action-adventure movie Red One, which already features Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans.

The film, written by Fast & Furious veteran Chris Morgan and with Johnson's Jumanji collaborator Jake Kasdan in the director's chair, is still mostly a mystery.

Developed by Johnson's Seven Bucks production company, it's currently described in vague studio speak as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

As for Shipka, she'll next show up in horror comedy Totally Killer and new drama Wildflower.

