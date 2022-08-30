Kiefer Sutherland Starring In The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial For Director William Friedkin

It's been more than a decade since William Friedkin – director of such classics as The Exorcist and The French Connection made a movie. Yet he's looking to return with a new adaptation of The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, which will star Kiefer Sutherland.

"I’ve looked at a lot of scripts in the last 10 years, and I haven’t seen anything I really wanted to do," Friedkin tells Deadline. "But I think about it a lot, and it occurred to me that could be a very timely and important piece, as well as being great drama. The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is one of the best court-martial dramas ever written.”

Originally written by Herman Wouk for a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the story in the tome is set during World War II. A naval officer named Lt. Commander Queeg (the role Sutherland would play) stands trial for mutiny for taking command from a ship captain he feels is acting in unstable fashion, endangering both the ship and its crew.

The 1954 film version starring Humphrey Bogart and a 1988 Robert Altman- directed TV adaption of the play that Wouk then wrote both maintained the World War II setting, but Friedkin is making changes.