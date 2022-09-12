Kid Cudi Gets Animated In The Entergalactic Trailer

Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi has made strides into the movies in the last few years, and now he's teamed up with Blackish creator Kenya Barris for a new animated film, set to premiere on Netflix later this month. Check out the latest trailer for Entergalactic.
The story, written by Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams follows a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams.
An explosion of art, music and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.
Fletcher Moules is in the director's chair for this one, while the cast also includes Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Keith David and Macaulay Culkin.
Entergalactic will land on Netflix on 30 September.