Kevin Hart And Mark Wahlberg Get Into Trouble For The Me Time Trailer

It's been a few years since we've had a comedy from John Hamberg, at least one he wrote and directed. But his latest is headed to Netflix as one of those movies that just seems to appear with little fanfare. And, once again, stars Kevin Hart, this time paired with Mark Wahlberg. Check out the trailer for Me Time.

Coming across a lot like Hamburg's I Love You, Man, the new movie stars Hart as Sonny, who has spent the last few years as a stay-at-home dad while his wife (Regina Hall) works.

But when he finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years as his wife and takes the kids away on a trip, he reconnects with his former best friend Huck (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Turns out, Huck is still a massive party animal whose attitude to clothing is often optional and has planned a Burning Man-style birthday party in the desert. But perhaps this is just what Sonny needs?