Kevin Feige On Not Recasting T’Challa In The MCU: ‘It Was Much Too Soon’ – Exclusive

Speaking to Empire in our world-exclusive Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cover feature, Marvel boss Kevin Feige opened up on the decision not to recast T’Challa. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he says, likening their approach to Marvel’s long-standing ethos in the comics. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.”

Once Feige and Coogler figured out where they wanted to go, they got back to work on making a sequel that really mattered. “The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?’” Feige explains. “And how could the legacy of Chadwick – and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas – continue? That’s what it was all about.” We’ll find out exactly how Wakanda Forever honours that legacy in just a few weeks’ time.