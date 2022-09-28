Kevin Bacon Joins Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

The next Beverly Hills Cop movie is getting a side of Bacon. Kevin Bacon, in fact, who is the latest addition to Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

The new Cop, the fourth in the franchise, has been in development limbo for decades, passing between different filmmakers and even studios.

Right now, it's in production for Netflix, with Mark Molloy directing and Eddie Murphy returning as the title character. The plot of the film — with a script currently credited to Will Beall – is being kept under wraps for now, though you have to figure that it'll see Axel Foley up to his old tricks, even if he's a little older himself these days.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are among the new recruits, while a group of franchise veterans, including Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot, will all show up.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date for this one.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!