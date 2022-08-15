Kenya Barris Boards Wizard Of Oz Retelling

We've known that Warner Bros. was looking to produce a new take on The Wizard Of Oz – even given its status as a seemingly untouchable classic — since last year. The latest news via Deadline is that Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is aboard to write and direct.

Frank L. Baum's original book was published in 1900, spawning 13 more tomes and, of course the 1939 musical classic movie. Since then, it has inspired any number of interpretations, from TV shows to comic books and Wicked the musical. While the book is in the public domain, Warner Bros. has the advantage of the movie's rights in its library.

Watchmen TV director Nicole Kassell was attached back in 2021, but she has since left the movie.