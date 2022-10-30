Kelly Marcel To Direct Venom 3

Dread it, run from it… Sony's plan to make a third Venom movie is arriving all the same. And the studio has decided to promote from within the ranks of those who have been involved in the symbiote-starring franchise since the beginning: Kelly Marcel will direct the next instalment.

Marcel, a longtime creative collaborator of star Tom Hardy, did script work on the first film before she and the actor figured out the story for the second and Marcel wrote the screenplay.

She's also been a producer, working on the sets run by Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and Andy Serkis (Venom: Let There Be Carnage) to help Hardy come up with ideas on the fly.

Quite what Hardy's downtrodden journalist Eddie Brock and his flesh-craving, angry-mouthed alien parasite will be up to this time remains a mystery. But Marcel, who will make her directorial debut with the movie, should have the cameras rolling next year.

And it's not like she hasn't been working in movies and TV for years – Marcel wrote the likes of Saving Mr. Banks and the first Fifty Shades Of Grey movie before her time on Team Venom.

