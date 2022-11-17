Keanu Reeves To Star In Jonah Hill’s Next Film, Outcome

Having already directed one film — 2018's mid90s and scoring acclaim for his follow-up, documentary Stutz which has recently landed on Netflix, Jonah Hill is plotting big things for his next stint behind the camera, called Outcome. And he's also scored a big name to star, with Keanu Reeves now attached.

Hill co-wrote the script with Ezra Woods, but that's all that Deadline has so far been able to discover about the movie – even the genre is a mystery for now.

The chance to make the film is expected to ignite an intense round of bidding from studios and streamers, especially with Reeves aboard. We figure this one might be snapped up before Hollywood winds down for next week's Thanksgiving holiday.

As for Reeves, he'll next show up in John Wick: Chapter 4, due on 24 March.

