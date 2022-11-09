Keanu Reeves To Appear In John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina

With the cameras now rolling on John Wick spin-off Ballerina, Ana de Armas is in action. And she'll be joined by two notable figures from the Wick world – studio Lionsgate has announced that Ian McShane will make an appearance as Winston, manager of the Continental Hotel. Collider, meanwhile, has discovered something it probably hoped would stay quiet for now – Keanu Reeves is on board as Wick himself.

With Len Wiseman in the director's chair and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum co-writer Shay Hatten on script duty, the new movie will focus on the Ballerina character glimpsed briefly (and there played by Unity Phelan) in Parabellum and tracks a young assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family, which feels very much a Wick-style story.

"We’re thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in Ballerina", says producer Basil Iwanyk. "He’s been such an integral part of the franchise since the original John Wick. It’s been fun to have him on this journey as the Wick universe expands."

Reeves, of course, and McShane will both also be back on our screens before that, for John Wick: Chapter 4, due for release on 23 March next year.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!