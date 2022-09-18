Keanu Reeves Returning For Constantine Sequel

Though it divided fans upon release for its altered version of the title character, Constantine proved to be one of the more successful DC Comics adaptations outside of its big names. It has only grown in fans' minds since then so there is naturally plenty of excitement that Keanu Reeves will be back for another movie about the complicated, chain-smoking exorcist.

Warner Bros. is developing a new film starring Reeves, with Francis Lawrence (who made his directorial debut on the original) also back on board. There's definite nervousness around the idea of Akiva Goldsman writing the script, but we'll reserve judgement for now.

Also involved? JJ Abrams, who had been developing a Constantine series for HBO Max, and is effectively ditching that (or at consigning it to limbo) to become a producer on the film via his Bad Robot company.

No plot details have escaped yet, but the new film will undoubtedly feature John Constantine sticking to his mission to send as many demons packing back to hell as he can – all the better to argue his case that his own soul should go to heaven when he dies.