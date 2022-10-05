Keanu Reeves May Direct The BRZRKR Movie

The news on the adaptation of the Keanu Reeves co-created comic book BRZRKR has been relatively quiet. But now, in an interview with Collider, Reeves himself says he might end up directing the movie version.

The script, by Mattson Tomlin has just hit its latest draft, and while Reeves hasn't had a chance to read it yet, he's thinking of becoming even more involved than he already is - saying there's a chance he'll direct.

“I know how it's a lot of work, but the film that I directed, Man Of Tai Chi, was born, I became the director because I was part of the writing process, and I didn't want to hand it over," he says. "I was like, 'Oh, okay. I have to direct this.' I'm not quite there yet on BRZRKR. I have to read the script, but I'm also interested in having a collaborator and what they could bring to it."

BRZRKR, based on an original idea by Reeves, also features the talents of illustrator Ron Garney, colorist Bill Crabtree, letterer Clem Robins, and character/cover designer Rafael Grampá. The story chronicles an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.

We'll see whether this ends up happening, but it's certainly an exciting idea. There's no word yet on when the movie or anime adaptations might arrive.

