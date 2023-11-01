Keanu Reeves Explores A Fascinating Formula 1 Story In The Trailer For Docuseries Brawn

When you think of Keanu Reeves, you're probably more focused on the good-natured memes, or him kicking ass in a variety of movies such as the John Wick franchise. But did you suspect had a — pun entirely intended — driving interest in Formula 1 racing? As it turns out, he's fronting a new docuseries about the sport, focused on the unbelievable story of one particular underdog team. Brawn: The Impossible Formula One Story is driving towards a release on Disney+ and the trailer is online:

The four-part series will chronicle mogul Ross Brawn’s purchase of the Honda F1 team prior to the start of the 2009 season for just £1, and his subsequent turnaround of the team, which resulted in both the Drivers’ (for Jenson Button) and Constructors’ titles.