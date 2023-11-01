Keanu Reeves Explores A Fascinating Formula 1 Story In The Trailer For Docuseries Brawn

When you think of Keanu Reeves, you're probably more focused on the good-natured memes, or him kicking ass in a variety of movies such as the John Wick franchise. But did you suspect had a — pun entirely intended — driving interest in Formula 1 racing? As it turns out, he's fronting a new docuseries about the sport, focused on the unbelievable story of one particular underdog team. Brawn: The Impossible Formula One Story is driving towards a release on Disney+ and the trailer is online:
The four-part series will chronicle mogul Ross Brawn’s purchase of the Honda F1 team prior to the start of the 2009 season for just £1, and his subsequent turnaround of the team, which resulted in both the Drivers’ (for Jenson Button) and Constructors’ titles.
Of course, the story isn't quite as simple as that, with simmering rivalries, envy from other teams. And the doc promises plenty of never-before-seen archive footage and interviews with key players. The docuseries kicks off on Disney+ here on 15 November, with a day and date premiere on Hulu in the US.