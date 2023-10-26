Kathryn Newton Falls For A Corpse In The Trailer For Diablo Cody-Scripted Lisa Frankenstein

We've all heard the classic love story: outcast girl meets boy. Boy happens to be a handsome corpse. Girl decides to reanimate boy and the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way. Okay, so maybe not exactly a classic love story, but certainly one with the potential for a lot of fun. Scripted by Diablo Cody and directed by Zelda Williams, Lisa Frankenstein stars Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. And the trailer is lurking below:

Newton here is misunderstood '80s high schooler Lisa, who has a crush on the deceased boy (Sprouse) she thinks could be her soulmate.

But when she finds a way to bring him back to life, the pair embarks on a romance — and a killer spree to replace some of his missing body parts.

Cody, of course, has blended horror and humour before to cult effect via Jennifer's Body, while Williams has form directing the genre with Kappa Kappa Die.

We're promised a coming of rage story wrapped up in wacky comedy and gothy overtones with Carla Gugino, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry and Joe Chrest also in the cast.